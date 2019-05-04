NEO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $311.01 Million (NEO)

NEO (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. NEO has a market cap of $616.65 million and approximately $311.01 million worth of NEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEO has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NEO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.49 or 0.00166025 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Koinex, CoinBene and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00401807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00938411 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00001270 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00017816 BTC.

NEO Profile

NEO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The official website for NEO is neo.org . The Reddit community for NEO is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NEO’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NEO

NEO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Livecoin, Binance, BCEX, Coinrail, TDAX, CoinEx, Bitbns, OKEx, Switcheo Network, LBank, Bitfinex, BitForex, Bibox, CoinBene, Kucoin, Huobi, COSS, BigONE, BitMart, OTCBTC, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Tidebit, DragonEX, Liquid, Coinsuper, Bitinka, Exrates, ZB.COM, Cobinhood, Koinex, Upbit, CoinEgg, Allcoin, Ovis and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

