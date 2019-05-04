Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nektar has a promising pipeline with several candidates and regulatory updates lined up for the next several quarters. Additionally, regular partnerships have enhanced the company’s financial position. Nektar is poised to receive significant sales milestone payments plus royalties for Movantik, Adynovate and Neulasta, under license agreements with AstraZeneca, Takeda and Amgen, respectively. Also, its recent co-development deals with Lilly for NKTR-358 and Bristol-Myers for NKTR-214 are encouraging. The deals provide revenues and reduce expenses by sharing research costs. On the flip side, Nektar relies heavily on partners for revenues and any setbacks may weigh heavily on Nektar's results in future. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry so far this year. Loss estimates have been stable ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings release. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NKTR. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.73.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.53 and a quick ratio of 17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.96. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $92.17.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $39.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.09% and a return on equity of 50.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 42,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,786,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,854,612.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $76,641.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,824 shares of company stock worth $7,552,333 over the last three months. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 279.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

