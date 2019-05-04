Neenah (NP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Neenah (NYSE:NP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neenah had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE NP traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $66.91. The company had a trading volume of 268,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,767. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Neenah has a 1-year low of $56.80 and a 1-year high of $96.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Neenah’s payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

In related news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $28,765.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,041. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $66,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,715.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,047 shares of company stock valued at $421,325. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Neenah to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

