Neenah (NP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Neenah (NYSE:NP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neenah had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE NP traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $66.91. The company had a trading volume of 268,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,767. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Neenah has a 1-year low of $56.80 and a 1-year high of $96.15.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Neenah’s payout ratio is presently 51.43%.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Neenah to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.
About Neenah
Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.
See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.