NCS Multistage (NCSM) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NCSM. BidaskClub cut shares of NCS Multistage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NCS Multistage from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of NCS Multistage in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCS Multistage has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.08.

Shares of NCSM stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.78. 85,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $185.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.91. NCS Multistage has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $17.84.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $50.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. NCS Multistage had a positive return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 83.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that NCS Multistage will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCSM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in NCS Multistage by 712.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NCS Multistage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in NCS Multistage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in NCS Multistage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NCS Multistage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

