National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) CEO Sells $266,000.00 in Stock

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) CEO L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

L Reade Fahs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, L Reade Fahs sold 35,000 shares of National Vision stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $1,054,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, L Reade Fahs sold 35,000 shares of National Vision stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $1,096,550.00.

On Wednesday, February 6th, L Reade Fahs sold 35,000 shares of National Vision stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $1,107,400.00.

Shares of EYE traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.72. 750,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.63.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). National Vision had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $355.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EYE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 48.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 48.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,266,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,566 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,219,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,078 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,200,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,156,000 after purchasing an additional 62,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 16.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,592,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,875,000 after purchasing an additional 222,579 shares during the last quarter.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

