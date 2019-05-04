National-Oilwell Varco (NOV) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Following the underwhelming first quarter performance, the investment thesis on National Oilwell Varco has been downgrade to a Strong Sell. Missing earnings estimates for the third successive time, the company is ailed by the tightness in the upstream companies' investment budget due to low year-end crude prices. Further, National Oilwell suffered from decline in offshore sales following a bumper fourth quarter that saw accelerated deliveries. Worse, the quantum of new capital equipment order continues to remain weak, while seasonal demand slowdown in international markets made things difficult. Considering these headwinds, National Oilwell Varco is expected to perform below the industry, which gives investors little reason to hold the stock.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOV. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Stephens started coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $23.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.08.

Shares of NOV stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,287,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,206. National-Oilwell Varco has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.63 and a beta of 1.20.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $423,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 32.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 5.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 183,402 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth about $4,815,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,012,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,712,000 after acquiring an additional 39,430 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 15.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,524,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $281,073,000 after acquiring an additional 890,440 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

