National Instruments (NATI) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

NATI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of National Instruments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. National Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.50.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.33. The company had a trading volume of 942,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.80. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.05 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.63%.

In other National Instruments news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.67 per share, with a total value of $88,562.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,008,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $982,965 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 698,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $2,488,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in National Instruments by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.