National Instruments (NATI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $43.68. Approximately 22,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 355,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.74.

NATI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.80.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). National Instruments had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.63%.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.67 per share, for a total transaction of $88,562.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,317.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 353,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,789,239.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $982,965 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 4,438.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,923,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,881,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,639 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in National Instruments by 1,315.4% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,339,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $45,666,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 472.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,115,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,628,000 after purchasing an additional 920,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

