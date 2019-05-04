Nanosonics Ltd. (NAN) Insider David Fisher Sells 40,000 Shares

Nanosonics Ltd. (ASX:NAN) insider David Fisher sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.57 ($3.24), for a total value of A$182,920.00 ($129,730.50).

ASX:NAN opened at A$4.87 ($3.45) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 139.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 8.11. Nanosonics Ltd. has a 12 month low of A$2.34 ($1.66) and a 12 month high of A$4.94 ($3.50).

Get Nanosonics alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/nanosonics-ltd-nan-insider-david-fisher-sells-40000-shares.html.

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon EPR ultrasound probe disinfector for use in the treatment of healthcare acquired infections.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanosonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanosonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.