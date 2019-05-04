Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $532,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 36,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $296.01 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $235.46 and a 12-month high of $296.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

