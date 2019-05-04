M&R Capital Management Inc. Buys 500 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 27.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 640.0% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 40.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $195.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $129.77 and a 52-week high of $211.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $10.83. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $117.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price (up from $208.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.54.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

