Moog (MOG.A) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $105.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment. Moog Inc world-class product lines in servo and proportional valves, servo motors and drives, servo actuators, motion systems, controllers and software, and slip rings for data and power transmission provide the highest performance for hydraulic, electric, and hybrid systems. Moog Inc motion control technology enhances performance in a variety of markets and applications, from commercial aircraft cockpits, to power-generation turbines, to Formula One racing, to medical infusion systems. Moog Inc supports talented people, allowing them to approach their work with energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of success. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moog from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.00.

Moog stock traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, reaching $94.94. 145,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,756. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Moog has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $98.52.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $718.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.98 million. Moog had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moog will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Moog’s payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

