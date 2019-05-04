Monotype Imaging (TYPE) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TYPE. ValuEngine downgraded Monotype Imaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monotype Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Monotype Imaging in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 target price on Monotype Imaging and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Monotype Imaging from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.17.

NASDAQ TYPE traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 403,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,150. Monotype Imaging has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $723.61 million, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $51.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monotype Imaging will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Monotype Imaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

In other Monotype Imaging news, EVP Benjamin W.L. Semmes III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,109 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monotype Imaging during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 106,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Monotype Imaging Company Profile

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

