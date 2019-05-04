Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 32,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 18,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

WY stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.64. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/mitsubishi-ufj-kokusai-asset-management-co-ltd-raises-holdings-in-weyerhaeuser-co-wy.html.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.