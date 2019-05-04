Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 19,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $88.18 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $395,213.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,197.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay Alexander sold 17,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $1,465,745.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,707 shares of company stock valued at $8,455,884. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

