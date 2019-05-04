Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $81.00 target price on Mirati Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $66.00 target price on Mirati Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,619. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.95. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $220,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 23,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $1,731,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,382,911 shares of company stock valued at $99,772,950 over the last quarter. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.