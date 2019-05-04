Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,291 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUAN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,771,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 29,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

NUAN stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $17.88.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $493.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.85 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 26,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $435,744.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 506,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,584.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 8,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $140,293.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 309,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,483.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,761 shares of company stock worth $2,099,479 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

