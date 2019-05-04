Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Stake Lowered by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 3.1% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,394.9% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 231,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 216,389 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 273,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.
In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. bought 4,121,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,946,928.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Davis sold 192,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $15,864,081.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 330,232 shares in the company, valued at $27,204,512.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,094,632 shares of company stock worth $87,840,652 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.
