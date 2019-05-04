Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Verisign by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after buying an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Verisign by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Verisign by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verisign by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,848,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,172,000 after buying an additional 215,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Verisign by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

In other Verisign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total transaction of $75,429.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $196.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.08. Verisign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.08 and a 1 year high of $203.28.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $306.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.63 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a net margin of 49.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

