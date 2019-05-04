Menta Capital LLC Invests $903,000 in PBF Energy Inc (PBF)

Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 675.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in PBF Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.52. PBF Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $53.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $750,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,990,679.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

