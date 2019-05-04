Menta Capital LLC Grows Position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN)

Menta Capital LLC increased its position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. Nuance Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $493.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NUAN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Nuance Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In related news, insider Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $51,636.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,364.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $324,681.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,975 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,964.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,761 shares of company stock worth $2,099,479 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

