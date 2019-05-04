Melior Resources (MLR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.21

Melior Resources Inc (CVE:MLR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 9413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a market cap of $10.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.66, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Melior Resources (CVE:MLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

Melior Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. Its primary project is the Goondicum ilmenite and apatite mine property located at Monto in Queensland, Australia. The company was formerly known as Coalcorp Mining Inc and changed its name to Melior Resources Inc in September 2011.

