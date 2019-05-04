Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Buys New Stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,566 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 2,301 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,576 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Randall J. Holder sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $416,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,470.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Soliman sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total transaction of $36,543.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,971.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,050 shares of company stock valued at $626,158. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.91.

FANG stock opened at $100.47 on Friday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $85.19 and a 1 year high of $140.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.41). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $633.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

