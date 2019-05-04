Maxus Realty Trust (MRTI) & TIER REIT (TIER) Head to Head Analysis

Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) and TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maxus Realty Trust and TIER REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxus Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TIER REIT $218.52 million 7.16 -$5.02 million $1.61 17.50

Maxus Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TIER REIT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.2% of TIER REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.6% of Maxus Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of TIER REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Maxus Realty Trust and TIER REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxus Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A TIER REIT -2.30% -0.67% -0.30%

Volatility & Risk

Maxus Realty Trust has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIER REIT has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Maxus Realty Trust and TIER REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxus Realty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A TIER REIT 0 2 2 0 2.50

TIER REIT has a consensus price target of $27.75, suggesting a potential downside of 1.48%. Given TIER REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TIER REIT is more favorable than Maxus Realty Trust.

Dividends

Maxus Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $7.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. TIER REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. TIER REIT pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TIER REIT has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

About Maxus Realty Trust

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust REIT, makes equity investments in real estate properties in the United States. The company primarily invests in multifamily housing properties. As of June 30, 2005, it operated eight apartment communities. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90 taxable income to its shareholders. The company, formerly known as Nooney Realty Trust, Inc., was founded in 1984. Maxus Realty is based in North Kansas City, Missouri.

About TIER REIT

TIER REIT, Inc. is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities. Our mission is to provide unparalleled, TIER ONE Property Services to our tenants and outsized total return through stock price appreciation and dividend growth to our stockholders.

