Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxim reported fiscal third quarter results which benefited from its continued strength in the automotive market despite the sluggishness in the demand environment. The company continued to ride on increasing production of electric vehicle which boosted the adoption rate of its battery management system products. The company also gained from its strengthening content in driver assistance applications. Further, the company benefited from its flexible manufacturing strategy. Also, Maxim expects to gain from content growth in factory automation which is likely to drive revenues in the industrial market. However, we note that this market along with consumer and communications and data centre markets performed weak in the reported quarter due to weak demand conditions. Softness in smartphone business and slowdown of 100G laser driver shipment also remained concerns . The stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MXIM. Bank of America cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.55. 1,292,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,157. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $63.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $542.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.17 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 39.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 67.90%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 8,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $448,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,316 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,124. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 963,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,238,000 after buying an additional 87,964 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 47,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

