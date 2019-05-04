Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dine Brands Global (DIN)

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“Dine Brands Global (DIN) reported 4Q18 (December) pro forma EPS of $1.90, well-above our $1.79 estimate and the $1.82 Street mean.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NYSE DIN opened at $88.40 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $101.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $237.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.96 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 45.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 13,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $1,345,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $695,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,001.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,338 over the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2,426.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.