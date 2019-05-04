Materion (MTRN) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.67.

NYSE:MTRN traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.40. 366,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,022. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Materion has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $71.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $301.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Materion will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Materion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $172,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,258.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

