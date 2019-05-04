Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $118.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Marriott Vacations’ revenue-building capacities, digital innovations and acquisition of ILG encourage us. The company’s revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. For 2019, management expects 7-8% growth to be derived from improvement in its core business. Marriott Vacation has also been focusing on digital expansion and innovation of latest techniques. The company has been remodeling the business framework. It has turned into a more point-based and capital-efficient system, with less dependence on the securitization market. Shares of the company have outperformed the S&P 500 in the past three months. However, increased debt from ILG acquisitions and high expenses are potential concerns. Earnings estimates for 2019 have been stable over the past month.”

VAC has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $134.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $149.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $158.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.43.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $107.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.49. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $126.84.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.85%. Analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, SVP Laurie A. Sullivan sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.87, for a total value of $273,900.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

