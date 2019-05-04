Markets Today: US stocks are off to a Combined start

The Most Recent on Improvements in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are away to a mixed start to Wall Street as traders process a deluge of earnings reports from big U.S. companies.

After devoting their quarterly reports, Many stocks made large moves Tuesday.

General Electric jumped 7% after reporting earnings and earnings that beat analysts’ predictions, while Google’s parent firm Alphabet fell 7.8% following its revenue did not grow as quickly as Wall Street anticipated.

Even the S&P 500 index dropped 7 points, or 0.3%, to 2,935.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little altered at 26,549. The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with tech companies, fell 52 points, or 0.6%, to 8,109.

Bond prices didn’t move much. The yield on the 10 year Treasury held stable at 2.53 percent.