MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Insider Sells $552,460.00 in Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.23, for a total value of $552,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,317 shares in the company, valued at $24,119,574.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MKTX opened at $286.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.24. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.09 and a fifty-two week high of $288.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.84% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $124.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MarketAxess from $218.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.33.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

