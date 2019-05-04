Markel (MKL) Price Target Increased to $1,100.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Markel (NYSE:MKL) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $1,100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.62% from the stock’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Markel’s Q2 2019 earnings at $9.21 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $9.24 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $9.54 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $35.96 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $9.67 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $9.98 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $9.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $10.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $39.88 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Markel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,173.67.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,061.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 0.87. Markel has a 1-year low of $950.16 and a 1-year high of $1,228.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Markel will post 37.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nora N. Crouch sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $985.27, for a total transaction of $49,263.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,456.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.35, for a total transaction of $105,535.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,713 shares in the company, valued at $107,342,814.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,550 shares of company stock worth $1,559,861 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Markel by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 23,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.