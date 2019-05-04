Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ (MRNS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“Given the compelling Phase 2 data announced in CDD, market size potential in PPD (with positive interim data reported in 4Q18), and undervaluation relative to peers, we believe Marinus shares offer a compelling risk-reward profile. Valuation Summary We arrive at our 12-month PT of $22/share by assessing the after-tax, risk-adjusted NPV of potential future cash flows from ganaxolone for the treatment of postpartum depression and CDKL5 deficiency disorder.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst commented.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.50 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.94.

Shares of MRNS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.66. 561,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,339. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $244.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 3.25.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,465.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 298.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

