Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) Shares Bought by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its position in Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Mammoth Energy Services were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 13.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 778,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,642,000 after purchasing an additional 92,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 163.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 163,137 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $4,331,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 1,510.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 278,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 261,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

TUSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. Mammoth Energy Services Inc has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $42.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $262.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mammoth Energy Services Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Mammoth Energy Services’s payout ratio is 8.88%.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

