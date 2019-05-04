Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,396,492 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 666% from the previous session’s volume of 182,250 shares.The stock last traded at $13.80 and had previously closed at $13.70.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $474.47 million and a PE ratio of -4.90.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics Inc will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 14,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $254,415.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 411,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 78,769 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 92.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 69,456 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,643,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 392,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 71.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 71,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/magenta-therapeutics-mgta-sees-strong-trading-volume.html.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.