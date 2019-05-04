Macy’s (M) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Macy’s have plunged and underperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock slid following dismal holiday sales results that coincides with the company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2018. Although, the company posted positive comps during the final quarter, results failed to live up to expectations. Moreover, net sales fell from the year-ago period. We also note that gross margin remained under pressure owing to inventory clearing. Apart from these the company’s fiscal 2019 view does not inspire much. Nevertheless, to improve productivity Macy’s has undertaken restructuring actions. The company highlighted that going forward it will embark on Backstage, Vendor Direct, Store Pickup, Loyalty Program, Growth150 stores, ‘mobile first’ strategy and Destination Businesses to drive growth. The company also remains focused on price, merchandising, private label brands and omnichannel capabilities.”

Get Macy's alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macy’s from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Macy’s from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.22.

NYSE:M opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.42. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, Director Deirdre P. Connelly sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,289.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce M. Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,622.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,921 shares of company stock valued at $421,238 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 31,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy’s (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.