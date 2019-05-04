Luther Burbank (LBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Luther Burbank in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut Luther Burbank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Luther Burbank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.38.

LBC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. 101,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,349. The stock has a market cap of $593.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. Luther Burbank has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.55 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 18.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Luther Burbank will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Liana Prieto sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $200,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Simone Lagomarsino purchased 10,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 3.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 376,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 12,782 shares during the last quarter. Clover Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the first quarter worth about $1,302,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 288.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 21,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 22,246 shares during the last quarter. 22.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for individuals, entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses in the United States. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luther Burbank (LBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.