Lundin Mining Co. (LUNMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on LUNMF. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Sunday, January 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.84. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.93.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 9.95%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 24% interest the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

