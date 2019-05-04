LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,816 Shares of Mattel Inc (MAT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAT. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Mattel by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 248,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $910,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Mattel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 366,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mattel by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mattel by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,584,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,582,000 after acquiring an additional 79,991 shares during the period.

Shares of MAT opened at $11.99 on Friday. Mattel Inc has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.68%. The company had revenue of $689.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mattel Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Eilola sold 10,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $171,410.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger Lynch bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 129,425 shares of company stock worth $1,807,179 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

