Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,503,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,941,544,000 after acquiring an additional 371,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,893,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,206,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,183 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8,621.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,673,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470,536 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 18,944.2% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 15,741,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,171,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,308,924,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $112.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.21 and a 52 week high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 80.91%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

