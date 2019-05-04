Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 66,986 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 59.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 66,986 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $119,754,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $115,526,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,237,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,002 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,708,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $641,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,318 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,223,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,153,000 after purchasing an additional 522,700 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 47,574 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $4,519,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 336 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $29,645.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,680 shares of company stock worth $12,454,759. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Argus cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.12.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $98.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $152.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

