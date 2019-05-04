LKQ (LKQ) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. William Blair cut LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of LKQ opened at $28.79 on Friday. LKQ has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LKQ news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $189,569.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,674,385.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Lunia Capital LP boosted its position in LKQ by 2,163.3% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,297,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after buying an additional 15,577,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $197,821,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,999,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,286,000 after buying an additional 4,926,755 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in LKQ by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,079,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,001,000 after buying an additional 2,004,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $36,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

