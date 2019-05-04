LKQ (LKQ) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. William Blair cut LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.
Shares of LKQ opened at $28.79 on Friday. LKQ has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29.
In other LKQ news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $189,569.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,674,385.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Lunia Capital LP boosted its position in LKQ by 2,163.3% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,297,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after buying an additional 15,577,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $197,821,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,999,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,286,000 after buying an additional 4,926,755 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in LKQ by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,079,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,001,000 after buying an additional 2,004,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $36,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.
About LKQ
LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
See Also: Oversold
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.