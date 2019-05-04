Lition Market Capitalization Reaches $2.80 Million (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lition has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $983,791.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, ProBit Exchange, IDEX and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,704.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.19 or 0.02858784 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.76 or 0.04974453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.01344812 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.01162739 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00102330 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.01060268 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00321453 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00025264 BTC.

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,016,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,626,568 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io

Lition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Bibox, Dcoin, ProBit Exchange and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

