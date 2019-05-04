Linamar (LNR) Price Target Cut to C$57.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LNR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Linamar from C$66.00 to C$56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Linamar from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

TSE:LNR traded down C$1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$47.77. 587,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,287. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.85. Linamar has a one year low of C$42.91 and a one year high of C$76.13.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linamar will post 9.43000038754979 EPS for the current year.

In other Linamar news, Director Dennis Grimm acquired 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$47.98 per share, with a total value of C$49,899.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$133,384.40.

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

