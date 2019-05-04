Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Staffline Group (STAF)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Staffline Group (LON:STAF) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

STAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective on shares of Staffline Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Staffline Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of LON STAF opened at GBX 871 ($11.38) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $233.46 million and a P/E ratio of 9.72. Staffline Group has a 1-year low of GBX 655 ($8.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,360 ($17.77).

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services to industry; and services in the welfare to work arena and skills training in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and PeoplePlus. It provides labor solutions to the agriculture, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors under the Staffline OnSite, Select Appointments, Staffline Express, Driving Plus, Staffline Agriculture, Brightwork, and Diamond Recruitment brand names; and employability, skills, and well-being services to central and local government, and commercial customers under the PeoplePlus brand.

