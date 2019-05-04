Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK) Position Boosted by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 36.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,058,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,503,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,401,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Finally, SkyTop Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FWONK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 1.07. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.89 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

