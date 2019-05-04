Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Sells 200 Shares of Unilever NV (UN)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich decreased its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Unilever were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its position in Unilever by 5,374.5% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,845,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Unilever by 516.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,924,000 after purchasing an additional 677,554 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in Unilever by 761.0% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 552,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,741,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,981,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,029,000 after purchasing an additional 117,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,004,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UN shares. Societe Generale started coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Barclays started coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

UN stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.09. The stock had a trading volume of 856,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,261. The stock has a market cap of $103.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.61. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $60.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.4641 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.04%.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

