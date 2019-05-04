Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Williams Capital restated a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.36.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $798.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $208.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 18.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 361,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 55,330 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,454,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

