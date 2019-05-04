Lancashire (LRE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Lancashire (LON:LRE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.21) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 665 ($8.69) to GBX 725 ($9.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) price objective (up from GBX 655 ($8.56)) on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 678.10 ($8.86).

Shares of LON LRE opened at GBX 648 ($8.47) on Thursday. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 692.50 ($9.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other news, insider Elaine Whelan sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.49), for a total transaction of £8,671 ($11,330.20).

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

