Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LBAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.70.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $862.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.90. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $54.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.67 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 55,011.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. 53.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

