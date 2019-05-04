Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $164.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $119.38 and a 52-week high of $190.35.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LH. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.27.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $152,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

